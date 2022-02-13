ScarJost's Super Bowl Amazon Ad Was Filmed In New Jersey Home: Report

Contact Us
Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost.
Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost. Photo Credit: Amazon (screenbgrab)

If you're not watching for the game, watch Super Bowl LVI for New Jersey.

Amazon's Alexa commercial starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost was apparently filmed in Montclair, according to Montclair Local.

To be exact, in a house on Eagle Rock Way, owned by Eleanor Walter up until 2018.

“It was fun but jarring to see ScarJo and Colin Jost waking up in my old bedroom, which looks about the same as it did when we lived there,” Walter told the outlet.

