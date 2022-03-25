Saint Peter's V. Purdue: Will Jersey City's Peacocks Advance To Elite Eight?

Friday, March 25 could be yet another historic day for the St. Peter's Peacocks.

The small, Jesuit school from Jersey City will face the Perdue Boilermakers in an East regional game in Philadelphia in round 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The No. 15 seed became the third of its kind to advance to this round in tournament history after upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky, and No. 7 seed Murray State days later.

Coach Shaheen Holloway's confidence is unwavering.

"I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?" he said during a post-game press conference last week.

"You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that. That’s who we are. We are a very physical team. Our bodies probably don’t look like it, but these guys play very hard and very physical."

Friday's game against Purdue begins at 7:09 p.m.

