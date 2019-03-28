Contact Us
Sports

Red Sox Starter Rick Porcello Of Chester Remains Unsigned Beyond 2019 On Opening Day

Cecilia Levine
Chester's Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox is looking like a free agent.
Chester's Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox is looking like a free agent. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Keith Allison

Chester's Rick Porcello is looking like a free agent.

The Boston Red Sox were hours away from their first game of the season in Seattle Thursday afternoon, and the starting righty remained unsigned beyond 2019.

Porcello is in his final season of a four-year $82.5 million extension he signed just before Opening Day 2015. He and his agent Jim Murray futily tried negotiating an extension during spring training, WEEI.com reports.

Despite it all, Porcello seemed optimistic.

"They made it pretty clear they’re not really looking to continue conversations after that so my focus is on performance and doing the best I can for 2019 and continue to try and be the best possible I can be for this organization and this city," he told WEEI.com.

"Wherever it ends up, it ends up. My goal for the guys in this clubhouse is winning this year and doing everything I can to leave a positive last impression."

Born in Morristown, Porcello graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 2007 and was drafted 27th overall in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He played for their minor league team, the Lakeland Flying Tigers for two years, before joining the big leagues in 2009.

He was signed with the Red Sox in 2015 and started the third game of the 2018 World Series, which the Red Sox went on to win.

