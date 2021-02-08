Red Bull Arena Brawl Draws Massive Police Presence, At Least 1 Injured

A brawl outside the Red Bull Arena during a doubleheader soccer match drew a massive police presence and left at least one person injured Sunday evening.

More than 20,000 people were at the Harrison sports complex for the matches between Club Deportivo Olimpia vs. Futbol Club Motagua and Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs. America de Cali S.A., Secaucus police said.

¡Vergonzoso! El saldo que dejó la batalla campal entre aficionados de Olimpia y Motagua en Nueva Jersey. Unos 200 policías tuvieron que intervenir para controlar el pleito en las afueras del Red Bull Arena. https://t.co/qpPAWNaJNe — Diario Diez (@DiarioDiezHn) August 2, 2021

The fight apparently broke out as people were leaving in between the two matches, and one person cold be seen being wheeled away on a stretcher, NBC New York reports.

Officers controlled the crowd and cleared from the scene this evening, Secaucus police said.

Secaucus Officers responded for a mutual aid response to stand alongside Harrison PD and other local departments as they... Posted by Secaucus Police Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.