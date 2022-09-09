Rahway Football Player, 17, Dies Year After Mom

The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook.

Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.

Ali was a senior and his usual self at Wednesday's practice, showing no sign of injury, high school athletics officials tell NJ Advance Media.

