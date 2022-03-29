Players Mourn Sudden Loss Of Beloved NJ Football Coach Brian Meeney, 46

Take a quick look at the posts from some of Brian Meeney's current and former players and students, and the impact he made becomes obvious.

"I can never repay you for everything you taught me," one wrote. "Kept me out of trouble and made sure I stayed on the path of success, I wouldn’t be where I am today if you didn’t push me the way that you did."

"You believed in me," said another, "and most importantly you never gave up on me. Coach Meeney I’ll always love you you were that second father-like figure in my life."

The Maywood dad suffered a massive heart attack while on his way to work on March 17, 2022, NJ Advance Media reports. He was 46 years old.

Meeney was the head football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison, and a teacher at Bergen County Technical Schools in Paramus, where he coached football and basketball. He also coached the Maywood Recreation Department's softball and basketball teams.

St. Thomas Aquinas finished its regular 2021 football season undefeated in 2021, under Meeney's coaching.

A GoFundMe campaign launched in his memory had raised more than $31,500 as of Tuesday, March 29.

"Brian left a significant mark on those that knew him and, first and foremost, on his two young daughters, Madison and Reilly, and wife and partner in life, Randi Cabana," the GoFundMe reads.

"Brian was a proud, loving and involved father who dedicated his life to positively impacting the youth around him through his love of sports."

Meeney previously was the football coach at Newark Eastside, Hopatcong, and Memorial High School in West New York. He was a member of the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association, and the Bergen County Education Association.

Condolences poured in.

"Mr. Meeney, although we never had the opportunity to meet, my daughter who is one of your students always spoke fondly and respectfully of you at Paramus Tech," a parent wrote.

"She is an 11th grader, shared time student and recently recovered from a major surgery for a life-threatening condition. My daughter [redacted] always stated that you were one of her favorite teachers and looked forward to gym/health class. She also conveyed how supportive you were in her recovery and transitioning back to her activities.

"You have left a mark and a legacy for sure not just for my only child but so many others. May you rest in peace and God bless your soul always. We have another angel among us. I cannot thank you enough for the positive impact you have left with [redacted]. You will never be forgotten."

"Coach Meeney, you are an immense inspiration to all the students I saw you encounter," another said in the guestbook on the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home website.

"You are a genuinely rare entity when it came to building up your students and athletes both emotionally, academically, and physically. You always made a point (whether it was organic or purpose-made) to make a direct personal connection with each kid in your sphere of influence and they all respected, cherished and loved you for that."

Services were held at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home.

