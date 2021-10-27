NY Red Bulls Building Brand New Training Complex In Morris County

The New York Red Bulls are taking their training to the next level with the construction of a new facility in Morris County.

The privately funded 80-acre Training Complex will be located at the former Honeywell site off of Columbia Road in Morris Township.

The facility — which will also be home to the New York Red Bulls Academy and Youth Training programs — includes eight full-size soccer pitches as well as space for the team’s front office staff, officials said.

"We are fortunate to have the support and commitment from Red Bull to help realize our vision of developing a world-class Training Complex for our organization," Marc de Grandpré, New York Red Bulls General Manager said. "This will further our pledge to develop, engage and inspire the local community through the beautiful game."

Once the facility is fully approved, construction should begin in 2022 and end in 2024, officials said. In the meantime, the club will continue to train in Hanover Township.

"We are excited that the New York Red Bulls are planning to make Morris Township their future home and looking forward to beginning the approval process with them,” said Mayor Jeffrey Grayzel.

"The Red Bulls organization has done a tremendous job contributing to and supporting their local community and creating lifelong fans. We are pleased that the Red Bulls are considering Morris Township for their new facility."

Click here for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.