Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
NY Jet Had More Than 70 Carats Of Diamond Bling Made By North Jersey Jeweler

Cecilia Levine
NY Jet Sauce Gardner with Al the Jeweler and his more than 70 carats worth of diamond bling.
NY Jet Sauce Gardner with Al the Jeweler and his more than 70 carats worth of diamond bling. Photo Credit: Al the Jeweler (Instagram) with permission

A North Jersey jeweler who specializes in diamond-covered customizations recently finished a piece for NY Jets star rookie Sauce Gardner.

Al the Jeweler, based in Totowa, posted a video of the more than 20 carat piece he made for the 21-year-old cornerback to Instagram. "THERES LEVELS TO THIS S A U C E 🥶 ," the jeweler wrote.

The bottle — you know, like Sauce — is the second piece he's made for the athlete.

Nine weeks ago, Al posted footage of a more than 50 carat necklace that reads "SAUCE" to Instagram.

Gardner played for Cincinnati in college and was selected fourth overall by the Jets in this year's draft.

