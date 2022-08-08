NY Jet Had More Than 70 Carats Of Diamond Bling Made By North Jersey Jeweler

A North Jersey jeweler who specializes in diamond-covered customizations recently finished a piece for NY Jets star rookie Sauce Gardner.

Al the Jeweler, based in Totowa, posted a video of the more than 20 carat piece he made for the 21-year-old cornerback to Instagram. "THERES LEVELS TO THIS S A U C E 🥶 ," the jeweler wrote.

The bottle — you know, like Sauce — is the second piece he's made for the athlete.

Nine weeks ago, Al posted footage of a more than 50 carat necklace that reads "SAUCE" to Instagram.

Gardner played for Cincinnati in college and was selected fourth overall by the Jets in this year's draft.

