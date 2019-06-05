Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Sports

NY Giant From Englewood Holds Free Hometown Camp For North Jersey Kids

NY Giant From Englewood Holds Free Hometown Camp For North Jersey Kids

Cecilia Levine
NY Giant Garrett Dickerson.
NY Giant Garrett Dickerson. Photo Credit: Garrett Dickerson Instagram (by Jack Tumen)

New York Giant Garrett Dickerson is facing his second year in the NFL.

But the 23-year-old tight end will never forget the community that shaped him into the athlete he has become.

Dickerson will be holding a free football camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 14 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winton White Stadium in Englewood (register below) .

Sponsored giveaways and free food for all attendees will be offered.

Dickerson set school records as a tight end at Bergen Catholic (formerly Dwight-Englewood), with 52 catches, 776 yards and 10 touchdowns. He played in 49 games at Northwestern, catching 87 passes for 887 yards and nine touchdowns.

The athlete was signed as a free agent by the Giants last year.

Register here.

