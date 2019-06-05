NY Giant From Englewood Holds Free Hometown Camp For North Jersey Kids

New York Giant Garrett Dickerson is facing his second year in the NFL.

But the 23-year-old tight end will never forget the community that shaped him into the athlete he has become.

Dickerson will be holding a free football camp for boys and girls ages 8 to 14 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winton White Stadium in Englewood (register below) .

Sponsored giveaways and free food for all attendees will be offered.

Dickerson set school records as a tight end at Bergen Catholic (formerly Dwight-Englewood), with 52 catches, 776 yards and 10 touchdowns. He played in 49 games at Northwestern, catching 87 passes for 887 yards and nine touchdowns.

The athlete was signed as a free agent by the Giants last year.

Register here.

