NJ Soccer Star Turned Investment Banker Moves To Pittsburgh Amid Engagement To QB Fiancée

You can take the girl out of New Jersey...

Garden State native Amy Paternoster has declared herself a Pittsburgh resident.

The 22-year-old Princeton University grad and soccer star, who is engaged to Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, made the announcement last week on Instagram.

"Officially a resident but still need Maps to get anywhere," she captioned the album.

"I’ll show you around ❤️," her future hubby quipped back.

Pickett had played for University of Pittsburgh before he was chosen 20th overall by his current team in this year's NFL Draft.

His fiancée is quite impressive herself. A Wall native, Paternoster played for the Wall HS soccer team, and was named Gatorade's Player of the Year in 2017-18.

She went on to play for Princeton University. She graduated from the prestigious Ivy with a BA in economics, and currently works as a Private Equity Associate for PNC Riverarch Capital, according to LinkedIn.

