NJ Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Talks Engagement To Ex-NFL Player In 'The Knot'

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin is gracing the cover of "The Knot" ahead of her wedding to Andrew Levrone Jr.

The 22-year-old hurdler from Dunellen, and her future husband -- who spent two years playing for the Panthers, Jaguars, and Ravens -- had a mutual friend but didn't connect until he slid into her DMs on Instagram, she tells the outlet.

Bonding over their Christian faith and passion for sports, the two dated for a year before getting engaged.

In her "The Knot" debut out Jan. 25, McLaughlin discusses her engagement, wedding planning, and how she keeps some healthy competition going with Levrone at home.

The article comes as "The Knot" announces the launch of "The Knot Wellness," a digital hub providing support and guidance around the most important wellness topics facing Millennials and Gen Z. T

The year-long content initiative will serve as a destination for all —single, engaged, and married—to navigate conversations and lifestyles across a variety of topics such as relationships, finances, and mental health.

