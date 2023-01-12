NJ Football Player Who Went Viral On Vine Inks Crispy Deal With Popeyes

The North Jersey football player who went viral a decade ago at a Popeyes restaurant has secured a NIL deal with the fast food chain, which comes with a billboard in his home state.

Collin Dieunerst, 19, of East Orange, recently reached out to the chicken chain on social media saying, "I just want to talk business."

While the athlete became one of the first and most recognizable memes a decade ago, he has also made a name for himself on the football field.

In 2021, Dieunerst helped lead his high school team to the New Jersey state championship. He has since gone on to play for Lake Erie College as an offensive lineman.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.