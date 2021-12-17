NFL Great Lawrence Taylor Busted For Sex Offender Reporting Violation

New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to register as a sex offender, according to multiple news reports.

TMZ Sports broke the news that Taylor, 62, was booked and released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office late Thursday.

Taylor was listed as a sex offender a decade ago after admitting he had sex with a 16-year-old girl who he said he thought was 19.

As a registered sex offender, he must alert law enforcement to any changes in his living situation.

Taylor retired in 1993 with 132.5 sacks, two Super Bowl rings, 10 selections to the Pro Bowl and eight as a first-team All-Pro.

Although known as a defensive force who revolutionized the game -- sending him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 -- Taylor's indulgent lifestyle has led to off-field transgressions that some say have tarnished his legacy.

He was busted a number of times on drug charges, including when he tried to buy from undercover investigators.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.