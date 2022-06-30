NFL Athletes Play Drinking Games With Fans At Jersey Shore Bar

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Jason Kelce behind the bar at Ocean Drive raising money for Photo Credit: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles sure know how to party, especially if it's for a good cause.

Eagles center Jason Kelce was behind the bar at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Wednesday, June 29.

Supporting him were his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata. Aside from pouring shots and tall ones, the athletes were spotting playing flip cup and other drinking games with fans.

Last year's event brought in more than $100,000, thanks to a matching $50,000 donation fro Jason and his wife, the Eagles said in a press release.

The foundation was launched by the team's chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie, and raised more than $16 million since 2018.

