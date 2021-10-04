National Teen Boxing Champ From NJ Faces Toughest Opponent Yet: Cancer

Jesselyn Silva puts up a good fight in the ring.

At just 15 years old, the 2x national boxing champion persevered to the top in a male dominated sport.

She has already penned her own memoir "My Corner of the Ring," and has a feature film being made about her.

Silva has overcome adversity, no doubt, but has just one more battle she's going to need to win: Her cancer battle.

According to a GoFundMe page launched by Giuseppe Lomuscio last week, the teen was diagnosed with cancer.

Silva had been experiencing problems with her eyesight, the page reads. On Aug. 9, she got the heartbreaking news from a doctor that she had Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer of the brain or spinal cord.

"This is what we are up against," Lomuscio writes on the page that had garnered $15,800 as of Monday morning.

"The power to shine light in a dark room, the ability to inspire without effort, the patience to listen to & absorb knowledge and do it all in a way that you just know is genuine.

"Now with the support of her family, she has stepped into the ring with all her qualities and training to fight the biggest fight of her life."

