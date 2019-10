“We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication," New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday morning after the team fired Mickey Callaway as manager.

Callaway finishes with a 163-161 record over two seasons.

Van Wagenen said in a statement that the decision to fire Callaway "in the best interest of our franchise at this time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.