MADNESS: Small Jesuit School From Jersey City Stuns Kentucky In Historic NCAA Upset

Cecilia Levine
St. Peter's upsets Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
St. Peter's upsets Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Photo Credit: @peacocksmbb Instagram

It's madness, alright: A small Jesuit, 2 seed from New Jersey in a historic upset defeated one of the baddest teams in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Jersey City's St. Peter's University, which has approximately 21,00 undergrad students, beat Kentucky 85-79 Thursday, March 17 in Indianapolis.

The win marked the 10th time in March Madness history that a 2 seed upset a 15 seed.

Footage of St. Peters' students celebrating back home in Jersey City had garnered more than 1 million views as of Friday evening.

