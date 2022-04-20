Listen To 911 Call Placed By Dwayne Haskins' Wife In Pittsburgh Moments After He Died

Moments after Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins, 24, was struck dead by a dump truck on a Florida highway on Saturday, April 9, his wife made a chilling call to 911, as heard in the audio recording of the call obtained by South Florida Fox Sports host Andy Slater.

Haskins’ wife Kalabrya Haskins, can be heard telling the 911 operator that she was on the phone with he husband who said he would call her back, but he “had to go walk and get gas.”

WARNING: The following audio may be disturbing for some listeners.

Haskins explains her husband “was stranded by himself and he was walking” when she last spoke to him.

“I kept calling and kept calling,” Haskins can be heard telling the operator. “He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”

Unfortunately, that’s when the 911 operator explained there was an “incident” along the highway in that exact area.

The 24-year-old Highland Park, NJ native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when he was struck and killed by a dump truck early Saturday, April 9, authorities previously said.

Haskins and his wife got married last March, according to her social media.

