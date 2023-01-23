Journeyman Slugger From NJ Re-Signed By Mariners

A journeyman slugger from New Jersey who has bounced around the Major Leagues may have finally found a comfortable spot to land out west.

Belle Mead's Mike Ford, 30 — who starred on the Montgomery Township Babe Ruth League teams that won multiple championships when he was a kid— has inked a new deal with the Seattle Mariners after playing with four different organizations during the 2022 season.

Ford attended Montgomery High School before taking his talents to the Hun School of Princeton, and reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Mariners with an invitation to Spring Training, where he could earn a roster spot and Major League money.

His career began with his hometown New York Yankees in 2012, when he was picked up as an undrafted free agent before making his professional debut with the Staten Island Yankees the following year.

The Mariners first showed interest in Ford in 2017, when he was their selection in the Rule 5 draft, though he was ultimately returned back to the Yankees in short order, where he eventually made his big league debut in 2019, when he slugged 12 homers over 50 games.

Ford spent several years with the Yankees before being designated for assignment in June 2021, the start of many moves the Ford family would be making in the coming years.

The journeyman went on to play with the Tampa Rays and Washington Nationals in 2021, before two more stints with the Mariners, stops with the San Francisco Giants and world champion Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

Now, he returns back to Seattle to try and stick with the big league squad.

