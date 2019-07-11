Contact Us
Sports

HAIL MARY? Former Giant Phil Simms Re-Lists Franklin Lakes Home With $3M Price Cut

Cecilia Levine
Phil Simms put his Franklin Lakes home back on the market.
Phil Simms put his Franklin Lakes home back on the market. Photo Credit: Thomson200 via Wikipedia (inset)/Zillow

Phil Simms has put his expansive Franklin Lakes mansion on the market again.

The former New York Giants QB first listed his Old Mill Road home for $8.25 million in 2017. The house is currently listed on Zillow for $5.3 million.

The 10,180-square-foot home features 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, including two half-baths.

It has a guest house, patios, country kitchen with large eating area and a private breakfast nook.

The home sports a fully-equipped gym and master suite with private baths, a study and fireplace.

In the foyer

Fully-renovated kitchen.

Master bedroom and fully-equipped gym.

Outdoor lakefront patio.

