Former Miss NJ Runner Up Dating Champion Golfer

Katherine Gaal has gone from Miss New Jersey runner-up to dating Mr. US Open.

Gaal, who was first runner-up in the Miss New Jersey pageant in 2013, is linked to Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 US Open.

Fitzpatrick also won the 2023 RBG Heritage Open on Sunday, April 16. When she's not hitting the links with the guy she's linked with, Gaal works for Commvault, a data protection company, in Monmouth County.

Fitzpatrick seems thrilled to have Gaal by his side.

At the Masters, Gaal was Fitz's caddie during the annual Par 3 contest.

Fitzpatrick first went public with the relationship in January.

Gaal is no stranger to sports. From 2012 to 2014, she was the tennis pro at the Bay Head Yacht Club, according to her LinkedIn.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.