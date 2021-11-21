'For Mama': Jersey Shore QB Scores 8 Touchdowns Day After Mom's Death

What may go down in history as Alex Brown's best game of his high school football carer came less than 24 hours after one of the worst days of his life.

The Red Bank Catholic quarterback scored eight touchdowns -- throwing six and running two -- during the Nov. 12 game against Morris Catholic.

On Nov. 11, the senior athlete lost his mom, Michelle Brown, after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

The touchdowns pushed the Caseys to win the game 58-34 in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs at Count Basie Field in Red Bank.

Brown's Tweet of one of his eight touchdowns had been viewed more than 620,000 times as of Sunday evening.

In an interview with NJ.com, Brown said his mom taught him how to be a warrior, and that the stunning game was not only one of his best, but one of his most emotional.

Tom Brady commented on Brown's Instagram post saying "Proud of you."

Red Bank Catholic is hoping to win a state title in honor of Michelle Brown.

