Ex-Rutgers Running Back Sues 'Crazy Girls' LA Strip Club: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Crazy Girls strip club in LA.
Crazy Girls strip club in LA. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former Rutgers University football star is suing a Los Angeles strip club after an alleged gunpoint robbery, TMZ Sports reports.

Gus Edwards, a running back for the Baltimore Ravens, was robbed at gunpoint of his $50,000 diamond chain and $25,000 watch by five masked men while he went to retrieve his car from valet at the "Crazy Girls" club, the outlet said. His buddy's $60,000 watch was also apparently stolen.

Security was captured by surveillance making no attempt to intervene, the athlete is alleging. Approximately one week later, Edwards got a message on Instagram from a person with the username "Johnny Blaze" saying he'd been "set up" by the valet.

Edwards joined the Ravens in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers University. He already was having a tough year in 2021 since he tore his ACL, during his third season with Baltimore.

Click here for the complete story by TMZ Sports.

