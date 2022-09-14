Ex-NY Jet, Previous NJ Resident, Wanted For Brutally Beating Woman Outside Home: Reports

A former NFL player and current high school football coach is wanted for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and brutality beating her in front of her neighbors and son, multiple media outlets report citing North Versailles police.

Rontez Miles, 33, of Forest Hills allegedly, "beat a woman bloody" after breaking into a home along Edward Street on Monday, Sept. 12, KDKA reports citing the police.

The woman was dragged out of her bed by her hair, forced onto her front lawn, and beaten, according to the outlet citing the woman's statement to the police.

During the assault, the motion lights came on and neighbors who had been hearing her screaming could then see the beating, as they told WTAE.

When he started to destroy the woman's car the woman went back into the home and barricaded herself inside her 11-year-old son's bedroom, outlets report citing the criminal complaint.

Police arrived to find the stairs, the bathroom, and the hallway, covered in blood, and the woman had a swollen lip and eye, a possible broken nose, and injuries to her foot and leg, WTAE reports.

Miles is wanted for Burglary and Aggravated Assault among other charges, according to court records.

Miles played football for California University of Pennsylvania, then was signed as a strong safety for the New York Jets in 2013; he lived in West Orange, New Jersey while playing for the team, but he last played in the NFL in 2019, public records show.

The father of two is retired and is currently the football coach of Woodland Hills high school, according to his social media.

Daily Voice reached out to the police and the high school on Wednesday, Sept. 14, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

