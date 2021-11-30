Contact Us
Ex-Giants Manning, O'Hara Make Comic's Day At NJ Burger Icon

Cecilia Levine
Former NY Giants Shaun O'Hara, Eli Manning and comedian Chris Distefano outside of White Manna in Hackensack. Photo Credit: @thehomelesspimp Instagram via Chris Distefano

Chris Distefano left White Manna with more than a burger: He's got a photo with former New York Giants Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara -- and quite a story to tell.

"I look like a make-a-wish," he joked on an Instagram photo of the three outside of the River Street burger icon.

Distefano went on to rehash the meet-up on hisYouTube channel where he hosts the "Chrissy Chaos" podcast.

The comic said that Manning was professional and "kind of a G."

"He was launching burgers off my chest and I haven't changed my jersey yet."

Watch the full episode below (warning: contains explicit language).

