Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace."

That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died.

The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when he was struck and killed by a dump truck early Saturday, April 9, ESPN reports.

He spent the days before he died doing what he loved with those he loved: Training with his teammates and relaxing in the sun.

Haskins grew up in New Jersey but later moved to Potomac with his family. He played for the Bullis School and ultimately went on to play football for Ohio State.

In 2019, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

His sudden death had the NFL community reeling.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.