Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)

Doug Edert slaps back.

The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player.

It began with with 7:35 left in the first half when Syracuse guard Judah Mintz appeared to slap the Nutley native and Bergen Catholic grad, who in return slapped Mintz from behind on the side of the head.

Edert and Mintz were ejected from the game, which only heated up after that. A total of six more players and coaches were ejected later in the game.

The game ultimately was an upset with Bryant in the lead, 73-72.

Edert was briefly a household name amongst March Madness fans last year when Saint Pete's made its run for the Elite Eight, writing its own glorious Cinderella story.

