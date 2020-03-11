COVID-19 UPDATE: Fans Banned From 'March Madness' NCAA Tournament Games

The NCAA is barring fans from attending the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday.

Only "essential staff and limited family” will be allowed, he said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."

This stings Rutgers University Scarlet Knights, whose fans are pretty much assured the mens basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 29 years.

Emmert's full statement:

"The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans."

