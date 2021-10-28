Bergen County Poker Player Donates World Series Winnings To Charity

A former New Jersey resident and first-time World Series of Poker player is coming home empty handed.

Gershon Distenfeld, who recently moved from Teaneck to Hollywood, FL -- will be donating his winnings from the $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Shootout to charity: All $204,063, PokerNews.com reports.

Distenfeld was crowned champion after a more than three-hour back-and-forth heads-up battle against Johan Schumacher, the outlet said.

Distenfeld works in the investment management industry and took up poker about a decade ago, he told Daily Voice.

"I wasn’t looking to get rich playing poker," he said. "If I win, great! But it should benefit those less fortunate."

Click here for more from PokerNews.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.