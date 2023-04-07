Bergen County Golfer Struggling At Masters

It's been a rough round for Scottie Scheffler at the Masters.

The Bergen County native is attempting to win his second straight green jacket. Scheffler is shot a +3 in the second round of the tournament on Friday, April 7. In the first round, Scheffler shot a -4. Scheffler is currently tied for 28th place.

Scheffler's second round got off to a tough start when he bogeyed the first hole. He redeemed himself with a birdie on the eighth hole but then double bogeyed the ninth hole, as he continues to struggle with his putting game. He bogeyed the 18th hole.

Scheffler is the first New Jersey native to win the Masters. Having recently won the Players Championship, Scheffler is currently the #1 ranked golfer in the world and was the betting favorite to win the Masters again.

The golfer was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark and he was already a golf prodigy when the family moved to Dallas when he was six.

Click here to watch live.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.