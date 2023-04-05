Beloved Rutgers Equipment Manager Battling Cancer Sees Support From Athletes

Support is on the rise for a Rutgers University equipment manager and devoted dad following a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

1989 Rutgers graduate Ulysses Molina, aka "Uly,” has worked at the university for more than 30 years, currently managing equipment for the men's and women's lacrosse and soccer programs, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical support.

A resident of Somerville, Molina was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and must undergo a series of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the fundraiser says.

Meanwhile, he and his wife, Denise’s daughter, Isabella, graduated from Somerville High School and became a Rutgers student herself last fall.

Clearly, the Molina family’s ties with Rutgers run deep — and it shows, considering more than $29,700 had been raised on the campaign since its creation on Tuesday, March 14, far surpassing the initial $20,000 goal.

“Our goal and hope for this fundraiser is to help alleviate the outside stress of medical bills as well as provide RU support to his family,” reads the campaign.

Words of donor support flooded the fundraiser as well.

“Uly is the best equipment manager,” one comment says. “Always willing to help others.”

“Uly is the absolute homie,” another donor writes. “Love that dude.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘RU fundraiser For Uly Molina’ on GoFundMe.

#ulystrong

