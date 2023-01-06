Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating Former Princeton Track Star Mallory Edens

She's a runner, she's a track star — and now she's Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend, allegedly.

Princeton University grad Mallory Edens, whose father is Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, is rumored to be dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Sportsgossip.com reports.

Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, have apparently been pals for years and were spotted sitting next to each other at a Bucks game in December — but this time were officially a couple, the outlet said.

Edens ran cross country for Princeton University before graduating in 2018. She ran a personal best of 5:04.68 for the 1500m and 11:02.03 for the 3000m in 2015, records show.

She's been doing a lot of modeling and has accrued 216K followers on Instagram.

Rodgers recently split from girlfriend Blue of Earth, and Edens was later captured in Packers gear. The alleged couple hasn't addressed their budding relationship — yet.

