2019 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Montclair's Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Montclair's Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The University of Kentucky defender has a "tireless motor" and was one of the best pass rushers and defenders in the SEC last season, BigCatCountry.com reports.

Allen played one year of football at Montclair High School (his senior year having transferred from a small school in Alabama) and went on to play at Kentucky.

He was a two-star recruit out of high school but was a top pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Click here for more from Jaguars.com on Allen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.