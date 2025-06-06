Sports Fans Mourn NJ's Anthony Cervino, Fantasy Football Expert

Known as the NFL guru, Cervino, who lived in Tuckerton, was a fantasy football expert, the guy you turned to when you needed to take your fantasy team from worst to first. An on-air personality at RotoWire, Cervino also hosted the Fantasy Football Faceoff podcast and worked for Gambling.com.

"Anthony was a great guy and one of my best friends," Michael Hauff, who organized a fundraiser for Huff's family said. "You all know him through his podcasting, fantasy football, sports betting, old school WWE, being a gym rat, but at the heart of it, Anthony had a tremendous heart for what he loved."

As of Friday, June 6, the fundraiser has raised almost $13,000. Cervino is survived by his wife, Maggie, and son, Anthony.

"The fantasy football community is hurting," Hauff said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

