Spirit Furloughing 1,800 Flight Attendants Amid Second Bankruptcy: Report

The airline said that about 1,800 flight attendants will be furloughed, CNBC reported on Monday, Sept. 22. The cuts will begin with voluntary furloughs.

Affected employees will be offered six- or 12-month leaves while keeping their medical benefits, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

"As we work to return Spirit to profitability, we face difficult decisions about our network, our fleet, and ultimately our workforce," Spirit's chief operating officer John Bendoraitis wrote in a memo to flight attendants.

About 800 attendants were already on voluntary leave, which had delayed involuntary furloughs until now, according to Bendoraitis.

"However, there is a limit to how many people can volunteer for these types of leave, and we have reached that mark," he said.

Involuntary furloughs are expected to begin on Monday, Dec. 1. The union said it's working with other airlines to secure "preferential interviews" for members who want to continue flying elsewhere.

Spirit's latest job cuts follow its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in late August. The airline reported a $245.8 million second-quarter loss and has already furloughed pilots, eliminated routes, and placed hundreds of attendants on unpaid leave.

Flights, reservations, and loyalty programs will continue to operate during the restructuring, Spirit said.

