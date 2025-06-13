Spirit Adding Flights From NJ Airport To Miami: Here's What To Know

Spirit Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Atlantic City International Airport to Miami International Airport, a spokesperson said to the Daily Voice on Friday, June 13. The seasonal service starts Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The flights will be offered four times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

"We know many of our Atlantic City guests enjoy traveling to South Florida, and we're excited to make it easier to visit Miami and enjoy the city's beautiful beaches, unique culture and exciting nightlife," said John Kirby, Spirit's vice president of network planning. "Our new nonstop service to Miami offers ACY travelers another option to reach Florida alongside our nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Palm Beach."

Spirit is the only commercial airline flying at ACY and also offers flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. American Airlines has a special shuttle service connecting travelers from Philadelphia International Airport to Atlantic City.

The move comes as Spirit tries to win over more travelers following its emergence from bankruptcy in March. The airline, which shed nearly $800 million in debt and hired a new CEO in April, has rolled out upgrades including extra-legroom seats, loyalty perks, and new payment card programs.

Spirit also began flying at airports in Columbia, SC, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, with service offered from both cities to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.