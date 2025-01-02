Speeding Oklahoma Driver In Stolen Car Found With Weapons In Passaic County, Police Say

Jose Garcia, 23, was pulled over for speeding when officers discovered that the car he was driving had been reported stolen in Trenton, according to Bloomingdale Police Chief Greenwood. A closer inspection revealed Garcia was also in possession of prohibited knives.

Garcia was arrested on the spot and now faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal weapons. He was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains in custody awaiting his court hearing.

“This arrest highlights the exceptional diligence and quick thinking of our officers in safeguarding the community,” Chief Greenwood stated. “Their actions reflect the unwavering commitment of the Bloomingdale Police Department to public safety.”

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in the investigation. They also emphasized that criminal charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

