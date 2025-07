The driver reportedly fled from Paramus and Saddle River officers before the vehicle left the roadway near IKEA and crashed into the woods along the southbound side of the highway, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene just before 10 p.m., and the vehicle was located in a wooded area.

Authorities say charges are pending.

