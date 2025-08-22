Exclusive: Speeding BMW Veers Off Parkway, Flips In Bergen County, Witness Says

John Henry Dasilva, 27, of New Milford, was driving northbound on the Garden State Parkway near Exit 171 when he saw a gray BMW SUV traveling at an estimated 80 to 90 mph veer onto the grass median on the southbound side at around 9:50 a.m., he tells Daily Voice.

The vehicle crashed into trees in the center of the parkway and flipped forward, he said. Dasilva was unable to stop but called police to report the crash, he said.

Two lanes were blocked as of press time, the DOT site says.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

