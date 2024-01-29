Overcast 37°

Special Needs Young Man Killed, Dad Critically Injured Crossing Fair Lawn Street

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: A special needs man was killed and his father was critically injured when they were struck by a sedan Sunday night in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

The two were leaving an event that the dad had taken his son to at the Knights of Columbus on Maple Avenue -- across from Cedar Street -- when they were struck by an older-model Lincoln Continental shortly after 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Matthew Ritter, 30, and his dad, John J. Ritter, 61, both of Wyckoff, were leaving an event at the Knights of Columbus when they were struck while crossing Maple Avenue by a 2010 Lincoln Town Car driven by an 81-year-old Hawthorne man at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 28, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps took both men to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, where Matthew succumbed to his injuries.

"His dad was with him all the time," a family friend said. "His son wore a helmet, but he was functioning."

No summonses were issued nor charges filed immediately.

An investigation by Fair Lawn police was continuing, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

