South Toms River Officer Killed In Parkway Crash, Treated Friends 'Like Gold': Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page was created for 26-year-old Antonio Caprara. The Beachwood man was killed in the crash in Toms River at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The fundraiser's organizer Nikki Rue told Daily Voice that Caprara had been an officer for the South Toms River Police Department.

"Antonio was a wonderful person, known for worth ethic, kindness, and selflessness," wrote Rue. "He treated his friends like gold and strangers alike."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $1,900 from at least 25 donations as of Monday, Sept. 9.

State police said Caprara was riding his motorcycle south on the parkway on the right shoulder near the Exit 81 onramp. A Toms River man on a dirt bike was in the onramp's acceleration lane when the two men collided near milepost 81.7.

Both men were thrown from their bikes when they overturned. The 49-year-old dirt bike rider suffered serious injuries.

Caprara was officially sworn in as a police officer on Monday, July 25, 2022, according to a Facebook post. He became a full-time officer in March 2023 after graduating from the Ocean County Police Academy.

Loved ones posted tribute on Facebook to mourn Caprara's death.

"My heart aches and I just truly have no words," one person wrote. "You were just the best, one of the brightest souls I’ve ever met. May you rest in peace."

"You were my brother since fifth grade," another person said. "Even though you drove me nuts, I loved you like a brother and have been close ever since. You were there for me when I needed someone and I did the same for you."

Daily Voice has reached out to South Toms River police to comment on Caprara's death. The department didn't respond as of press time.

Troopers said the crash remained under investigation.

