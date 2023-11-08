South Jersey School Janitor's Lab Results Show No Communicable Diseases: Prosecutor

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, was previously charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food and official misconduct for the heinous incidents at the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District, where he has worked since 2019, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

"Based upon all available test results and clinical criteria, we have determined that the individual in question is not likely to pose any health risks," the prosecutor said on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

New Jersey State Police were contacted by school authorities on Monday, Oct. 30 after receiving tips about social media posts that allegedly showed Impellizzeri performing sex acts with what are described as "inanimate objects" while working at the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield District, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the prosecutor said that the janitor had not made the videos. He merely possessed and shared them. He was newly charged with possession of child pornography.

The investigation previously revealed Impellizzeri allegedly contaminated food and utensils in the school cafeteria with bodily fluids that included saliva, urine and feces, prosecutors said.

Impellizzeri is being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing on Thursday, Nov. 9. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Any member of the public with information related to the allegations may contact New Jersey State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856-451-0101.

