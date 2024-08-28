NJ Mom Killed By Ex-BF In Murder-Suicide Days After 21st Birthday, Family Says

A GoFundMe page said Mary Rodriguez died just days after celebrating her 21st birthday. She was the mother of a two-year-old boy.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $12,500 from at least 199 donations as of Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"Mary was filled with hopes and dreams, embarking on a transformative journey to build a secure future for herself and her little one," wrote Marianette Mercado, Rodriguez's stepmother and the fundraiser's organizer. "Her vibrant spirit touched the lives of many, and she embraced life with an enthusiasm that was truly inspiring."

Vineland police responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Roosevelt Boulevard at around 6:03 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. Officers found the man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital. They were pronounced dead at the Camden hospital.

Investigators said the 22-year-old man shot the 21-year-old woman before he shot himself. The two weren't married but were previously in a relationship.

Due to "privacy prohibitions" on instances of domestic violence, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office only identified the couple by their initials: "M.R." for the woman and "J.C.S." for the man. Rodriguez's family identified her and Juan Correa Santiago as the people killed, NJ Advance Media reported.

Rodriguez's family also said the couple had the boy together and dated on and off for about two years. The toddler was safe and is staying with relatives.

Mercado also said Rodriguez was a medical assistant and planned to become a registered nurse. Other family members said Rodriguez had been worried her ex-boyfriend could become violent.

The county major crimes unit and Vineland Police Department were investigating the shooting.

