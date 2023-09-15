South Jersey Hair Salon Owner Crowned International Mrs. USA: 'Bold, Ambitious, Beautiful'

Chimere Nicole Haskins, 39, of Willingboro, won the title — competing as Mrs. New Jersey USA — earlier this month during a competition in Orlando, Florida.

The mother of two daughters, ages 11 and 9, has been married for 17 years. Her hair-styling and extensions business is called CN Salon and has operated since 2014.

Her husband drives around with her on all her community service work including her non-profit, #GirlYes, a movement that encourages women to be "bold, ambitious and beautiful."

Haskins said she aims to use her Mrs. USA platform to promote the #GirlYes organization.

The International Mrs. USA pageant is separate from Mrs. America, which Haskins competed in in May 2021 in Las Vegas after winning Mrs. New Jersey America in 2020. She has competed in pageants since 2018.

Haskins said she "has been on a mission to assist women in building their businesses and brands." Her passions encompass beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and "most importantly, uplifting others."

She said she serves as a mentor to individuals from diverse backgrounds, "imparting invaluable skills ranging from work ethics to critical thinking."

"It's important to utilize your platform to create a generation of leaders, not just social media followers," said Haskins, emphasizing her commitment to making a positive impact.

Now, as International Mrs. USA 2023, she said she's set to extend her reach "far beyond" her hometown.

The International Mrs. USA 2023 pageant took place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida. The event awarded three titles: International Ms., Ms. USA, and Mrs. USA.

Click here to see Chimere Nicole Haskins' web page.

