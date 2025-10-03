South Hackensack Man, 21, Sexually Assaulted Teen, Recorded It, Cops Say

Torin W. Halvorsen on Oct. 1, was arrested following charges filed on Sept. 30, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Prospect Park Police Chief William Rausch said.

Halvorsen is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of children by permitting a child to engage in a recorded sexual act, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree luring, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child sexual abuse material, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct with a child, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities said the charges stem from several alleged incidents in September 2024 in Prospect Park involving a minor between 13 and 15 years old, and that one encounter was recorded.

The prosecutor’s office said the first-degree endangering charge carries 10 to 20 years in state prison with 85% to be served before parole under the No Early Release Act. The second-degree sexual assault charge carries five to 10 years in state prison. The second-degree luring charge carries five to 10 years in state prison. The third-degree endangering charges each carry three to five years in state prison.

If convicted, Halvorsen would be subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Halvorsen is being held at the Bergen County Jail and prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be scheduled before a superior court judge, authorities said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

