Sources: Paramus Councilman Eyed In Overnight Hit-And-Run

Ace Antonio, who's also the acting municipal clerk in Wallington, was believed to be driving a vehicle owned by his father that Paramus police found unoccupied after it struck a utility pole on West Ridgewood Avenue near the Stony Lane School around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Antonio, 32, who lives about two miles from the crash site, apparently walked home, responders said.

Police went to the house on Columbine Road, but no one was there, they said. They also couldn't reach Antonio by phone because he apparently didn't have one.

His father had taken Antonio to the hospital, a source with direct knowledge of the incident claimed.

Damage to both the vehicle and the pole was minimal and not serious enough to consider it a major accident, the source said.

An investigation was continuing, Paramus authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.