Sony Casting Paid Actors For New Commercial Filming In NYC

Sony is looking for two people, a man and a woman for an "Imagination Meets Innovation" commercial that features a variety of Sony technologies, IP and content. The ad films in New York and pays $750.

Casting directors are looking for a Black woman with short hair, age 18 to 30, to wear Sony headphones. Interested applicants should submit a photo or video wearing over-ear headphones.

Producers are also looking for a man, age 18 to 25, to play Playstation in the commercial. Interested applicants should submit a photo or video in profile, as well as from behind.

