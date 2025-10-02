Son's On-Air Confession To Killing, Burying NY Parents Leads To Murder Indictment

Lorenz Kraus, 53, was indicted for first-degree murder by an Albany County grand jury on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in what he described as mercy killings of his parents, Franz and Theresa Kraus.

Among the rarest charges filed in New York, first-degree murder is typically reserved for cases involving multiple victims, police killings, and or contract murders.

Kraus is also charged with concealing a human corpse, grand larceny, and identity theft. If convicted, he would face life in prison without the possibility of parole, the state’s most severe penalty since New York abolished the death penalty.

On-Camera Confession

Kraus was arrested Thursday, Sept. 25, after a shocking interview at CBS6 Albany, where he admitted to suffocating his father and strangling his mother in 2017 to end their suffering, as Daily Voice reported.

Albany Police took him into custody in the station’s parking lot immediately after the taped interview ended. The confession came just hours after investigators unearthed a second body in the backyard of his parents’ Crestwood Court home in Albany. The first body had been discovered the night before.

Kraus told CBS6 anchor Greg Floyd he buried his parents, Franz and Theresia Kraus, three days after killing them in 2017. Neighbors had not seen the couple for years prior to their deaths.

Legal Hurdles Ahead

Legal experts warn Kraus’s televised confession could be challenged. “If that confession is suppressed, you need evidence that ties him to the crime,” attorney Greg Rinckey told CBS6, adding prosecutors must also prove intent.

The medical examiner’s findings — particularly the cause of death — will be critical in determining whether Kraus’s account aligns with forensic evidence.

From Probe To Arrest

Investigators had launched a search at the Crestwood Court home as part of a federal probe into Social Security benefits. Kraus allegedly continued collecting his parents’ payments despite years of no contact with the elderly couple, police said. Crews began digging Tuesday, Sept. 23, and recovered two sets of remains over two days.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox told reporters while investigators believe the remains belong to Franz, 92, and Theresia, 83, formal identification is still pending.

Background On Kraus

Kraus, a former fringe presidential candidate, appeared on the 2020 New Hampshire ballot as a Democrat running on a platform to dissolve the presidency. His campaign website used an antisemitic domain and promoted conspiracy theories.

CBS6 news director Stone Grissom told the Albany Times Union that safety was his top concern when Kraus showed up at the station for the interview. Kraus had emailed a lengthy statement earlier in the day, attaching a selfie and his phone number.

Grissom personally frisked Kraus to make sure he wasn’t armed, and a plainclothes officer stood nearby during the interview, which was conducted in the station's secured lobby. “We didn’t know if he was going to show up with an AK-47 or what,” Grissom told the Times Union. Anchor Greg Floyd conducted the interview with only minutes of preparation.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon later told reporters that jurors will decide how much weight to give Kraus’s confession. “Even at this late moment, he’s still presumed innocent — unless my office can prove otherwise,” Kindlon said.

Kraus’s attorney, Rebekah Sokol, described the case as “one of the more unusual introductions” of her career. She said it is too early to know what defenses may be pursued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.