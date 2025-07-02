Sonia Castro, NJ Mom Who Endured Tragedy With Grace, Dies

Her death comes just six months after she lost her own mother to cancer, and nearly 12 years after the heartbreaking loss of her daughter, Kiara, in 2013, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by her family.

“Sonia’s life was a powerful testament to strength and unwavering love,” writes Aida Castro, who launched the campaign to support Sonia’s surviving children and grandchildren.

She was the proud mother of three, Kiara, Damian, and Dennis, and a loving grandmother to Jaelee, Damian, and Kaylee, her family said.

Public records show Sonia most recently lived in Lodi, and previously lived in Fair Lawn and Paterson.

Sonia battled Loeys-Dietz syndrome, a rare and serious genetic disorder that also affects her children. She was first diagnosed in her early 20s and never stopped fighting.

“Despite countless obstacles, she remained a radiant source of love, faith, and courage to everyone around her,” the campaign says. “Her resilience and devotion will continue to inspire us.”

The fundraiser aims to help her children and grandchildren navigate the days ahead and honor Sonia’s legacy. As of Wednesday, several donations had been made.

“Every bit of love and support means more than words can express,” the family wrote.

Click here to donate to the family. Funeral services have not yet been finalized.

