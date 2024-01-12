'RIP To The Queen:' Condolences Pour In For Toms River Icon Sondra Fortunato, 'Miss Liberty'

Condolences were widely posted online on Thursday, Jan. 11 for the well-known local celebrity from Toms River, including the town's Republican party organization.

"Dear sweet Sondra, I first met you when I was about 12 years old. I'm now 66. We girls would see you in Seaside buying the latest fashion's," one mourner wrote. "We were all fascinated by your stunning appearance. You truly were the first Barbie doll!

"As the years went by it was a delight to see you in Toms River whether it be in traffic or in a store. You were always so kind and such a pleasure to speak with. You will be missed so very much. Sweet, beautiful Sondra May you Rest In Peace for All Eternity."

Stunned local resident Chris Neff in a live Facebook stream paid tribute to Fortunato, saying she once called him asking him to drive her at the annual Toms River Halloween Parade several years ago — as she sat on top of her car.

"She's regarded as a celebrity at least to me anyway, and a lot of people," Neff said. "To get a call like that, to be hired to drive her for the Halloween parade, I'm going to remembered that forever. That was definitely a thrilling adventure for me."

He captioned the livestream, "RIP to the Queen."

"I hope wherever you are Sondra, you look beautiful and souls treat you kindly," another added. "You were one of a kind..may you rest in peace."

"She was a local celebrity, a staple in the Toms River community," Republicans for Toms River posted on Facebook. "May she rest in peace."

A GoFundMe page set up for Fortunato in September 2023 said she had stage four cancer. Fortunato was preparing for additional treatment and surgery. Her home was also sold in a sheriff's auction because social security payments could not help her keep up with rising medical costs.

Fortunato was widely seen across the northeast and mid-Atlantic at games, parades, and other occasions. Her platinum blonde hair, crowns, gowns, and countless signs were hard to miss at events she attended in New Jersey.

"Miss Liberty" was an unofficial cheerleader for the New York Giants for decades. Her flair was showcased to a national audience during the Super Bowl and World Series. Fortunato's eccentric showmanship also helped her raise money for Garden State charities.

The former Playboy model incorporated that passion for charity into one of her costumes as "Miss Hurricane Relief," according to her GoFundMe page.

Services have not yet been announced.

